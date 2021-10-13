Wigan Athletic old-boy confident ahead of return clash

George Johnston in action for Latics last term

The 23-year-old is preparing to welcome his former club to Horwich for an eagerly-anticipated League One encounter.

Johnston spent the second half of last term on loan with Latics from Feyenoord before penning a three-year deal with Bolton over the summer.

And having tasted defeat in a Carabao Cup clash at the DW earlier in the campaign, he can't wait for the opportunity to get one back this weekend.

“It should be a good atmosphere, I can’t wait," he said.

“It was a game I’d checked on the fixture list when it first came out and I’m looking forward to it.

“I know they are quite direct, aggressive, well-organised, well-drilled but I think we have the tools to dominate the game.”

Johnston played his part in Latics pulling off a Great Escape from relegation last term against all the odds.

He turned down a full-time deal at the DW to move to Bolton, and he says the landscape this term is far different from last.

“It has changed for me," he told the Bolton News. “At Wigan last season, because they were in a relegation battle, you’d do anything to get to the three points.

“I am not saying we don’t do that here, but there is definitely more of a style of play, the way we want to do things is different, we are possession-based and want to play through teams.

“I took my experiences from the back end of last season into this one and I have enjoyed my time here, settled in well, now I just want to keep improving.”