Wigan Athletic old-boy dons the gloves in Trophy triumph!

Ryan Taylor

Taylor's side had their work cut out visiting a high-flying Buxton side defending an unbeaten run of 20 matches.

Colne' s task was made all the more difficult when goalkeeper Joel Torrance was sent off five minutes before half-time for denying a goalscoring opportunity.

Taylor's first task was to pick the ball out of the back of his net, but he made a brilliant save three minutes after the restart to give his side a huge lift.

The save was the first of many both with his feet and his hands as Buxton peppered the Colne goal.

Perhaps inspired by their custodian, Colne started to venture forward themselves and levelled 17 minutes from time through Lee Pugh.

Another fine save from Taylor prevented Buxton regaining the lead, and Colne managed to nick a late winner through Tom Dean.

There was still time for Taylor to repel a couple more Buxton attacks, before Colne's place in the next round was confirmed.

"Well today was a first," he tweeted. "50-plus minutes in goal. What a win!"

Former Latics team-mate Chris Kirkland, Colne's goalkeeping coach, tweeted: Proud of you @TaylorR1984, gutted I wasn’t there to see it.

"I remember you messing around in goal when we was @LaticsOfficial together, always knew you wanted to be a keeper really!"