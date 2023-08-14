The 58-year-old left the DW at the end of last term after two years at the club.

And he didn't take long to get fixed up, with North End announcing his appointment last month.

Rob Kelly is experiencing health issues just weeks after leaving Latics for Preston

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the Deepdale outfit have confirmed he will not be conducting his duties until matters that are 'preventing him' from doing so have cleared.

"Preston North End recently announced the appointment of Rob Kelly to the football club's coaching staff," read a club statement.

"Unfortunately, Rob is currently experiencing some personal health issues which are preventing him continuing in his role at this time.