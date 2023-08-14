News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Athletic old-boy 'experiencing some personal health issues'

Former Wigan Athletic assistant manager Rob Kelly is 'experiencing some personal health issues' just weeks after joining the coaching staff at Preston North End.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 14th Aug 2023, 20:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 20:04 BST

The 58-year-old left the DW at the end of last term after two years at the club.

And he didn't take long to get fixed up, with North End announcing his appointment last month.

Rob Kelly is experiencing health issues just weeks after leaving Latics for PrestonRob Kelly is experiencing health issues just weeks after leaving Latics for Preston
However, the Deepdale outfit have confirmed he will not be conducting his duties until matters that are 'preventing him' from doing so have cleared.

"Preston North End recently announced the appointment of Rob Kelly to the football club's coaching staff," read a club statement.

"Unfortunately, Rob is currently experiencing some personal health issues which are preventing him continuing in his role at this time.

"We send our best wishes to Rob and his family for the coming weeks and we will be making no further comment on this matter unless or until it is appropriate."

