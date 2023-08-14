Wigan Athletic old-boy 'experiencing some personal health issues'
The 58-year-old left the DW at the end of last term after two years at the club.
And he didn't take long to get fixed up, with North End announcing his appointment last month.
However, the Deepdale outfit have confirmed he will not be conducting his duties until matters that are 'preventing him' from doing so have cleared.
"Preston North End recently announced the appointment of Rob Kelly to the football club's coaching staff," read a club statement.
"Unfortunately, Rob is currently experiencing some personal health issues which are preventing him continuing in his role at this time.
"We send our best wishes to Rob and his family for the coming weeks and we will be making no further comment on this matter unless or until it is appropriate."