Wigan Athletic old-boy happy to 'prove people wrong'

Will Grigg celebrates his winning goal against Manchester City in the FA Cup with Max Power

The Northern Ireland international striker was allowed to leave Sunderland in January, with Wigan Athletic being pipped to his signature by another of his former clubs.

After struggling to find his form during his two years on Wearside, Grigg rediscovered his goal touch in familiar surroundings.

Eight goals in 14 starts matched his overall tally at Sunderland, and the 29-year-old was pleased to overcome a ‘tough’ period in his career.

“I never fell out of love with the game because I love it,” he told MK Dons’ official website. “I love training and every day of it, but you go through spells and through times that are really tough.

“It has been tough for myself, I haven’t had a great couple of years, but that’s not out of wanting to try or wanting to get better.

“I’ve tried to do loads of things in the gym and off the pitch to try and get myself fit because when you’re not playing games it’s difficult.

“I went from not playing football and not playing a match properly, starting a match, for probably three months into an MK Dons team.

“I absolutely loved my second debut against Rochdale and within a week I’d scored and got an assist.

“I was so happy to be back and just pleased.

“I always knew I still had the ability and the quality and it’s nice to prove a few people wrong.”

Grigg’s long-term future remains unclear, with 12 months remaining on his contract at Sunderland, but seemingly not in the plans of manager Lee Johnson.

But he feels his return to the Dons – even on a short-term basis – was the best for all parties.

“It was a big decision to come back here and, from the moment I came back, I’ve enjoyed every minute of it,” he added.

“It has been a positive end to the season for us, with how far the team has come, and it’s been great to be a part of.

“The Swindon game will obviously be a highlight. To score four goals and break the record was a special moment for myself.

“The 56 passes goal against Gillingham too – it was nice for me to be on the end of it. That was all the hard work on the training pitch coming together.

“It has been brilliant. I’m 29 but I’ve learnt something new every day and that’s credit to the manager and all the staff – they challenge you every day, whether you are 19 or 35.

“It’s felt like home and that’s partly down to the fans – even though they haven’t been here, you see the messages they send in.

"It felt great right from that very first week and that didn’t change.”