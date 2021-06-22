Wigan Athletic old-boy joins Carlisle

Zach Clough scores for Latics on the final day of the campaign against Swindon

The 26-year-old spent the second half of last season with Latics, helping the side retain their League One status against all the odds.

However, he wasn't offered a new deal at the DW, and has been picked up by the Cumbrians.

“For Zach it’s about enjoying his football, playing with a smile, giving him back the enthusiasm he had a few years ago, and giving him the ‘freedom within framework’ that I encourage within our group,” said manager Chris Beech

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He’s at a great age now and comes to us with a tremendous pedigree. He has the ability to score different types of goals, but he can also drop in and get the ball and make things happen between the lines.

“He’s in good shape, having done a pre pre-season himself, but he knows there’s work to do on the pitch to get him back to his best.

“I think Carlisle and Cumbria is a case of right place, right time for Zach. Let’s get behind him from the get-go and show him what we’re all about.”