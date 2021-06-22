Wigan Athletic old-boy joins Carlisle
Former Wigan Athletic midfielder Zach Clough has joined League Two Carlisle United on a two-year deal.
The 26-year-old spent the second half of last season with Latics, helping the side retain their League One status against all the odds.
However, he wasn't offered a new deal at the DW, and has been picked up by the Cumbrians.
“For Zach it’s about enjoying his football, playing with a smile, giving him back the enthusiasm he had a few years ago, and giving him the ‘freedom within framework’ that I encourage within our group,” said manager Chris Beech
“He’s at a great age now and comes to us with a tremendous pedigree. He has the ability to score different types of goals, but he can also drop in and get the ball and make things happen between the lines.
“He’s in good shape, having done a pre pre-season himself, but he knows there’s work to do on the pitch to get him back to his best.
“I think Carlisle and Cumbria is a case of right place, right time for Zach. Let’s get behind him from the get-go and show him what we’re all about.”
