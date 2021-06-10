Wigan Athletic old-boy labelled 'best in the world'
Former Wigan Athletic loan star Reece James has been labelled the premier right-back in world football.
That's according to former Chelsea and Scotland star Pat Nevin who sees the Stamford Bridge defender without peer in his position.
James is currently vying with Kyle Walker and Kieron Trippier for an England start at the Euros in his preferred position, with Trent Alexander-Arnold having dropped out of the reckoning through injury.
Nevin, though, says there's no decision to make - and expects the 21-year-old to cement his growing reputation on the big stage over the next month.
Speaking to Alex Goldberg, Nevin said: “I wouldn’t take any player above Reece James in his position in the world. I wouldn’t take anyone.
“I think he’s that amazing at defending, power, reading the game and as we know, his crossing ability is out of this world.”
Get 20% off our sports subscription package and stay up to date with all the latest Wigan Athletic news with a year’s subscription to WiganToday for less than 9p a day. Use promo code TRANSFER20