Wigan Athletic old-boy labelled 'best in the world'

Reece James with sister Lauren and the European Cup

That's according to former Chelsea and Scotland star Pat Nevin who sees the Stamford Bridge defender without peer in his position.

James is currently vying with Kyle Walker and Kieron Trippier for an England start at the Euros in his preferred position, with Trent Alexander-Arnold having dropped out of the reckoning through injury.

Nevin, though, says there's no decision to make - and expects the 21-year-old to cement his growing reputation on the big stage over the next month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to Alex Goldberg, Nevin said: “I wouldn’t take any player above Reece James in his position in the world. I wouldn’t take anyone.

“I think he’s that amazing at defending, power, reading the game and as we know, his crossing ability is out of this world.”