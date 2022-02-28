Wigan Athletic old-boy on Ukraine evacuation 'fear'

The 26-year-old, who spent last season with Latics, only arrived in Ukraine last month after joining FC Rukh Lviv.

But following the arrival of Russian troops last week, he has successfully evacuated from the country.

"There were just a lot of cars, a lot of people, a lot of lorries," he told Sky Sports News.

Viv Solomon-Otabor during his Latics days

"They were obviously trying to get back. Some got told to turn around which was not nice to see.

"There were a lot of cars. Everybody was just calm but you could see the fear in their faces.

"You could see that fear as they were trying to get out."

Solomon-Otabor had yet to make an appearance for his new club because of the winter break.

Lviv, the largest city in western Ukraine and the sixth-largest city in the country overall, is based close to the Polish border and 550km west of Kyiv.