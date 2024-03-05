Wigan Athletic old-boy opts for new adventure in Chinese Super League
The 28-year-old - who played a key role in Latics pulling off the greatest of Great Escapes during the administration season of 2020-21 - has penned a one-year deal with Cangzhou Mighty Lions.
Solomon-Otabor had previously been playing in Ukraine for Rukh Lviv, before becoming a free agent.
He moved overseas after a short spell at St Johnstone, where he moved after seeing out his Wigan contract.
Solomon-Otabor had earlier played for Birmingham City, Oxford City (loan), Bolton Wanderers (loan), Blackpool (loan), Portsmouth (loan) and CSKA Sofia.
During his time with Latics, Solomon-Otabor made 31 appearances, scoring two goals – in vital victories at Plymouth and Doncaster.
And he won't be the only former Wigan man playing in the Chinese Super League.
Tyias Browning, who enjoyed a loan spell at the DW under Uwe Rosler in the 2013-14 campaign - plays for Shanghai Port, where one of his team-mates is ex-Chelsea and Brazil midfielder Oscar.
And Tim Chow - who spent four years with Latics before leaving in 2016 - is captain of Chengdu Rongcheng, who he joined in 2022 from Henan Jianye.
Chow, a former season-ticket holder at the DW Stadium, was born in Wigan to an English mother and a father of Chinese descent.
As a result, he obtained a Republic of China passport in 2017, and has since gone on to represent Chinese Taipei at international level.