Wigan Athletic old-boy preparing to step up into League One managerial vacancy as a second club starts their own search

Former Wigan Athletic and Republic of Ireland forward Noel Hunt is expected to take temporary charge of League One outfit Reading with Ruben Selles on his way to Championship strugglers Hull City.

The Tigers - who sacked Tim Walter last week - are understood to be closing in on the appointment of Selles, who has worked wonders against all the odds during his short but very eventful spell with the Royals.

After permission to speak to him was secured on Wednesday, things are moving very swiftly, and an appointment could even be made before the weekend.

And that should see Hunt - currently Reading's Under-23 manager - stepping up on an interim basis while the club decides on a full-time replacement.

Meanwhile, another League One outfit, Northampton Town, are looking for a new manager after Jon Brady's resignation.

Tuesday night's 2-0 defeat at Stevenage proved to be his last game in charge, with the Cobblers dropping into the relegation zone on goal difference.

"Upon receiving Jon’s resignation yesterday, the Board of Directors have discussed matters and given the circumstances have agreed to accept," said chairman Kelvin Thomas.

"We really appreciate what Jon has done for the club, initially within the academy and over the last four years or so as first team manager.

"I personally appreciated Jon's kind words earlier this week when he acknowledged how well supported he had been by the club.

"However, we also all fully understand the real pressures that come with being a manager and while we all would have preferred things to be different, we understand Jon's decision. We will now work with Jon and the LMA on his exit agreement.

"In the meantime we are fortunate that we have a talented, passionate and experienced staff, headed up by Ian Sampson, to oversee things in the interim and allow us the time to work through matters.

"We also firmly believe we have both the talent and quality within the squad and every confidence in the players at the club.

"It is clear we are a bit of a wounded animal on the pitch at the moment, but we know that the Cobblers supporters will always step up when needed and are sure they will get behind the lads at Sixfields on Monday."