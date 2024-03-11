Wigan Athletic old-boy secures Premier League promotion

Ex-Wigan Athletic striker James Vaughan has been promoted to a key role at former club Everton.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 11th Mar 2024, 17:20 GMT
Updated 11th Mar 2024, 17:20 GMT
Vaughan, who won the League One title with Latics in 2017-18, still holds the record for youngest goalscorer in the Premier League, achieved with the Toffees against Crystal Palace in 2005.

He went on to play for 13 different clubs including Palace, Derby, Leicester, Norwich, Huddersfield, Birmingham, Bury, Sunderland, Portsmouth, Bradford and Tranmere.

James Vaughan - seen in action for Bradford against Latics - has been promoted at EvertonJames Vaughan - seen in action for Bradford against Latics - has been promoted at Everton
James Vaughan - seen in action for Bradford against Latics - has been promoted at Everton
After hanging up his boots, Vaughan was briefly sporting director at Tranmere - having just completed a sporting directorship degree at university - before the lure of Everton came calling.

And after a spell as the club's loans manager, Vaughan will now become head of youth recruitment at Finch Farm, according to 'The Secret Scout'.

Vaughan, still only 35, scored six goals in 39 appearances – two thirds of which were off the bench – during his time with Latics under Paul Cook.

