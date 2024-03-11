Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Vaughan, who won the League One title with Latics in 2017-18, still holds the record for youngest goalscorer in the Premier League, achieved with the Toffees against Crystal Palace in 2005.

He went on to play for 13 different clubs including Palace, Derby, Leicester, Norwich, Huddersfield, Birmingham, Bury, Sunderland, Portsmouth, Bradford and Tranmere.

James Vaughan - seen in action for Bradford against Latics - has been promoted at Everton

After hanging up his boots, Vaughan was briefly sporting director at Tranmere - having just completed a sporting directorship degree at university - before the lure of Everton came calling.

And after a spell as the club's loans manager, Vaughan will now become head of youth recruitment at Finch Farm, according to 'The Secret Scout'.