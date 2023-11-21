Former Wigan Athletic midfielder Ged Brannan has been handed the temporary reins at League Two outfit Morecambe following the departure of manager Derek Adams.

Ged Brannan gets stuck in during his time with Latics

Adams has returned for a third stint in charge at Ross County of the Scottish Premiership, after ex-Latics chief Malky Mackay was sacked last week.

And 51-year-old Brannan - who played 51 times for Latics between 2001-03, scoring once - will be in charge of the Shrimps until a permanent successor is found.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Derek Adams has left Morecambe Football Club to pursue an opportunity elsewhere," read a Morecambe statement.

"The board of directors wished to retain the services of Derek Adams, but a contractual release clause was met to enable the move to progress."

CEO Ben Sadler added: "Derek has done an excellent job in challenging circumstances during his second spell with Morecambe, securing the Club’s status in League One upon his return midway through the 2021/2022 season, and building an excellent squad almost from scratch in the current season that is currently sitting just outside the League Two playoff positions, with games in hand.

"For all of that, we thank Derek and wish him the very best for the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"However, the sole focus of the board of directors now is to appoint the best manager to take this very special club forwards.”

Director James Wakefield said: “We have made huge progress at Morecambe Football Club over the past four years; doubling the fanbase, professionalising the organisation on and off the pitch, developing exciting young players and bringing Morecambe FC Women and MFC Community Sports closer than ever before, all despite some well-publicised ownership challenges.

“We will move decisively now to appoint the best possible first-team manager who will take up the baton and play their part in driving that progress forwards.”

The Morecambe statement concluded: "John McMahon and Ged Brannan will assume responsibility for preparing and leading the team whilst the process to appoint a new first-team manager, which has started already, is undertaken."