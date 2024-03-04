Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 55-year-old takes temporary charge following the surprise departure of long-standing boss John Coleman over the weekend.

"I have been asked to take over the reins at the club and I will do the best job I can," said Doolan.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Doolan (right) has taken over as interim manager of Accrington Stanley following the departure of John Coleman (left)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My main focus is now on Bradford City on Saturday, and I ask all the fans to get behind the team as they always do."

Doolan, who has been first-team coach at the Wham Stadium since June 2017, was part of the management team that led Stanley to the League Two title in 2018.

The 55-year-old previously played for the club and captained the Reds to the 1999/00 UniBond First Division title.

Doolan spent four years of his playing career with Latics between 1992 and 1996, and worked at both the Liverpool and Everton academies after retiring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He then returned to Wigan as youth-team coach, before being promoted to a first-team role with Latics in the Premier League.

Doolan moved on to Hibernian in 2014.

Stanley’s decision to relieve Coleman of his duties – and subsequent short statement – was widely criticised in the game, with former Latics and Accrington forward Gary Roberts taking to social media to show his disgust.