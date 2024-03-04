Wigan Athletic old-boy takes temporary charge of League Two outfit
The 55-year-old takes temporary charge following the surprise departure of long-standing boss John Coleman over the weekend.
"I have been asked to take over the reins at the club and I will do the best job I can," said Doolan.
"My main focus is now on Bradford City on Saturday, and I ask all the fans to get behind the team as they always do."
Doolan, who has been first-team coach at the Wham Stadium since June 2017, was part of the management team that led Stanley to the League Two title in 2018.
The 55-year-old previously played for the club and captained the Reds to the 1999/00 UniBond First Division title.
Doolan spent four years of his playing career with Latics between 1992 and 1996, and worked at both the Liverpool and Everton academies after retiring.
He then returned to Wigan as youth-team coach, before being promoted to a first-team role with Latics in the Premier League.
Doolan moved on to Hibernian in 2014.
Stanley’s decision to relieve Coleman of his duties – and subsequent short statement – was widely criticised in the game, with former Latics and Accrington forward Gary Roberts taking to social media to show his disgust.
"This statement is a disgrace,” he wrote. “They built that club, sold player after player. Spent five years in League One which is like Luton staying in the Prem for five years, and they get a poxy statement like that. No respect!!!!”