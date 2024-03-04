News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Wigan Athletic old-boy takes temporary charge of League Two outfit

Former Wigan Athletic player and coach John Doolan has been named interim manager of League Two outfit Accrington Stanley.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 4th Mar 2024, 13:43 GMT
Updated 4th Mar 2024, 13:43 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The 55-year-old takes temporary charge following the surprise departure of long-standing boss John Coleman over the weekend.

Read More
'Win one, lose one' tendency is 'not good enough', admits Wigan Athletic star - ...

"I have been asked to take over the reins at the club and I will do the best job I can," said Doolan.

John Doolan (right) has taken over as interim manager of Accrington Stanley following the departure of John Coleman (left)John Doolan (right) has taken over as interim manager of Accrington Stanley following the departure of John Coleman (left)
John Doolan (right) has taken over as interim manager of Accrington Stanley following the departure of John Coleman (left)
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"My main focus is now on Bradford City on Saturday, and I ask all the fans to get behind the team as they always do."

Doolan, who has been first-team coach at the Wham Stadium since June 2017, was part of the management team that led Stanley to the League Two title in 2018.

The 55-year-old previously played for the club and captained the Reds to the 1999/00 UniBond First Division title.

Doolan spent four years of his playing career with Latics between 1992 and 1996, and worked at both the Liverpool and Everton academies after retiring.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He then returned to Wigan as youth-team coach, before being promoted to a first-team role with Latics in the Premier League.

Doolan moved on to Hibernian in 2014.

Stanley’s decision to relieve Coleman of his duties – and subsequent short statement – was widely criticised in the game, with former Latics and Accrington forward Gary Roberts taking to social media to show his disgust.

"This statement is a disgrace,” he wrote. “They built that club, sold player after player. Spent five years in League One which is like Luton staying in the Prem for five years, and they get a poxy statement like that. No respect!!!!”

Related topics:John DoolanJohn ColemanLeague OneLeague Two