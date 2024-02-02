Lee Evans during his time with Latics

Evans, who spent two spells with Latics under Paul Cook and then Leam Richardson, has suffered with injury during his time at Ipswich, whom he joined from Latics in the summer of 2021.

“Lee has made some big contributions during my time at the club and is someone so highly respected by the staff and his team-mates," said Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna.

“He’s a terrific player and a terrific professional and, after being very unfortunate and suffering from a lot of injuries, we hope those issues are resolved following surgery and he can get back playing games again.

“Lee has come to an agreement where he will do what is hopefully his last month of rehab work here until he’s back in full training, and then have the opportunity to go and sign somewhere as a free agent.

“Hopefully he will get quite a few games before the end of the season, with whoever takes him getting a very good football player, hopefully now free of injury, and a fantastic character who is so well-respected here.”

Evans first joined Latics on loan from Wolves in the summer of 2017, scoring three times in 23 appearances before being recalled by his parent club midway through the campaign and sold on to Sheffield United.