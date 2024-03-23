Chesterfield - and Will Grigg - lift the National League title

The former Latics chief has masterminded the Spireites to secure the National League title with a month to spare.

He's been aided by a host of Latics old-boys, with Will Grigg, Michael Jacobs, Tom Naylor and Ryan Colclough playing key roles on the field, and Gary Roberts part of Cook's backroom staff.

And after securing the single point that made the title mathematically safe, Cook was quick to remember his dad, who passed away in September 2021.

They will be playing in the Football League next season for the first time since relegation in 2018.'I've got to say, I lost my dad about two years ago and it would have been his birthday today, Cook told TNT Sports.

"But I'm delighted, I really am, delighted for the supporters.'When I came back to Chesterfield two and a bit years ago, I didn't realise how tough a league this was!

"I can't thank the players and staff enough, it's such a team effort.

"But the players take all the plaudits tonight."

It's the second title Cook has won with Chesterfield, who return to the EFL after an absence of six years.

And he closed his press conference with typical humour.