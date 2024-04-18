Wigan Athletic on-loan defender back with Premier League club
The 28-year-old centre-back joined Latics in January until the end of the season.
With his contract at Brentford up in the summer, it was seen as a big chance for the player to win himself a new deal - either with Latics or by putting himself in the shop window.
Goode's had a mixed spell at the DW Stadium, with Latics conceding 19 goals during the 13 games he's played, although he’s also skippered the side.
His last appearance was in the 2-2 draw at Charlton last week, and boss Shaun Maloney confirmed he is back in the capital with his parent club.
"Charlie's not in contention at the moment, he's gone back to Brentford," said the Latics chief.
"It's a personal reason, we'll see what happens."
When asked whether he expected Goode to be back with Latics before the end of the season, Maloney replied: "Maybe."
