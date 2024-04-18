Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 28-year-old centre-back joined Latics in January until the end of the season.

With his contract at Brentford up in the summer, it was seen as a big chance for the player to win himself a new deal - either with Latics or by putting himself in the shop window.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlie Goode is back with his parent club Brentford for 'personal reasons'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goode's had a mixed spell at the DW Stadium, with Latics conceding 19 goals during the 13 games he's played, although he’s also skippered the side.

His last appearance was in the 2-2 draw at Charlton last week, and boss Shaun Maloney confirmed he is back in the capital with his parent club.

"Charlie's not in contention at the moment, he's gone back to Brentford," said the Latics chief.

"It's a personal reason, we'll see what happens."