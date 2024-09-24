Wigan Athletic: One change in our expected team v Stevenage
Published 24th Sep 2024, 12:06 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic squad and predicts the 11 men who Shaun Maloney will select to start against Stevenage
1. GOALKEEPER: SAM TICKLE
Automatic choice in goal Photo: Bernard Platt
2. RIGHT-BACK: JAMES CARRAGHER
Nailed down the right-back berth with a string of consistent performances Photo: Bernard Platt
3. CENTRE-BACK: JASON KERR
Led from the front with the armband this season Photo: Bernard Platt
4. CENTRE-BACK: WILL AIMSON
Matched the skipper all the way with his performances Photo: Bernard Platt
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.