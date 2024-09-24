Who will Shaun Maloney select against Stevenage?Who will Shaun Maloney select against Stevenage?
Who will Shaun Maloney select against Stevenage?

Wigan Athletic: One change in our expected team v Stevenage

By Paul Kendrick
Published 24th Sep 2024, 12:06 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic squad and predicts the 11 men who Shaun Maloney will select to start against Stevenage

Up the Tics!

Automatic choice in goal

1. GOALKEEPER: SAM TICKLE

Automatic choice in goal Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Nailed down the right-back berth with a string of consistent performances

2. RIGHT-BACK: JAMES CARRAGHER

Nailed down the right-back berth with a string of consistent performances Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Led from the front with the armband this season

3. CENTRE-BACK: JASON KERR

Led from the front with the armband this season Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Matched the skipper all the way with his performances

4. CENTRE-BACK: WILL AIMSON

Matched the skipper all the way with his performances Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:TICs