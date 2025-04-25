Who will Ryan Lowe select to take to the field against Blackpool?Who will Ryan Lowe select to take to the field against Blackpool?
Wigan Athletic: Our expected team v Blackpool!

By Paul Kendrick
Published 25th Apr 2025, 21:08 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic squad and predicts the 11 men who head coach Ryan Lowe will select to start at against Blackpool on Saturday.

Up the Tics!

Looking for a 19th clean sheet of another fantastic campaign

1. GOALKEEPER: SAM TICKLE

Looking for a 19th clean sheet of another fantastic campaign Photo: Bernard Platt

Matchwinner last time out against Rotherham

2. CENTRE-BACK: JAMES CARRAGHER

Matchwinner last time out against Rotherham Photo: Bernard Platt

Skipper playing at the top of his game at the moment

3. CENTRE-BACK: JASON KERR

Skipper playing at the top of his game at the moment Photo: Bernard Platt

Third part of the backline enjoying a good run of form

4. CENTRE-BACK: WILL AIMSON

Third part of the backline enjoying a good run of form Photo: Bernard Platt

