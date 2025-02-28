Who will Shaun Maloney select to face Reading this weekend?Who will Shaun Maloney select to face Reading this weekend?
Who will Shaun Maloney select to face Reading this weekend?

Wigan Athletic: Our expected team v Reading!

By Paul Kendrick
Published 28th Feb 2025, 20:24 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic squad and predicts the 11 men who Shaun Maloney will select to start against Reading at the Brick Community Stadium on Saturday.

Up the Tics!

Will have a massive part to play this weekend

1. GOALKEEPER: SAM TICKLE

Will have a massive part to play this weekend Photo: Bernard Platt

Star man in midweek against Huddersfield

2. RIGHT-BACK: TOBY SIBBICK

Star man in midweek against Huddersfield Photo: Bernard Platt

Has been in leadership form of late

3. CENTRE-BACK: JASON KERR

Has been in leadership form of late Photo: Bernard Platt

Seized his chance back in the side

4. CENTRE-BACK: WILL AIMSON

Seized his chance back in the side Photo: Bernard Platt

