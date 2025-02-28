Wigan Athletic: Our expected team v Reading!
Published 28th Feb 2025, 20:24 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic squad and predicts the 11 men who Shaun Maloney will select to start against Reading at the Brick Community Stadium on Saturday.
1. GOALKEEPER: SAM TICKLE
Will have a massive part to play this weekend Photo: Bernard Platt
2. RIGHT-BACK: TOBY SIBBICK
Star man in midweek against Huddersfield Photo: Bernard Platt
3. CENTRE-BACK: JASON KERR
Has been in leadership form of late Photo: Bernard Platt
4. CENTRE-BACK: WILL AIMSON
Seized his chance back in the side Photo: Bernard Platt
