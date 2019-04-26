Wigan Athletic 'Party in the Park' is back!

Wigan Athletic will again hold their 'End of Season Party' in Mesnes Park on Bank Holiday Monday 6 May, from 12pm.

After the success of last season’s ‘Promotion Party in the Park’, Latics will be working with Wigan Council to host another special afternoon that brings the football club together with its supporters on the May Bank Holiday weekend.

The seasonal Player of the Year awards also to be announced on the afternoon, including the Player of the Season, Players’ Player of the Season and Goal of the Season.

Hosted by Wish FM’s Chris Milow, there will be a big screen at the bandstand, on which some of the season’s highlights will be played as well as some of our most popular videos of the season.

There will be opportunities for photos with your favourite players, who will make their way around the park to meet supporters and there will also be Q&As on stage with chairman Darren Royle, manager Paul Cook, his staff and some of the players.

Entertainment will be provided for kids of all ages and there will be delicious food and drinks provided by a selection of bars and street food traders, selected by our partners Haigh Foodie Friday.

“Last season’s Party in the Park was hugely successful and a great opportunity to celebrate the record-breaking campaign that the club had," said executive chairman Darren Royle.

“While this season’s achievements have been different, it is important to recognise we have still met our objectives, and a lot of hard work and commitment from the supporters, staff and players has got us to this stage.

“The players and staff would like to mark the end of the season with the supporters at this event, and we encourage people to come along and enjoy the food and drink and activities on what will hopefully be another really enjoyable afternoon.”