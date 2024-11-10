Wigan Athletic pay respects to those who made the ultimate sacrifice on Remembrance Weekend

Players, staff and supporters honoured the sacrifices made by servicemen and women from across the United Kingdom.
As a mark of respect, there was a period of silence before kick-off at the Brick Community Stadium, while the last post was also played.
Former service men and women formed a guard of honour for the players pre-game, while a local Mountain Rescue team deliver the match ball from the roof of the stadium.
