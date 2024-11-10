..
.

Wigan Athletic pay respects to those who made the ultimate sacrifice on Remembrance Weekend

By Paul Kendrick
Published 10th Nov 2024, 13:30 BST
Updated 10th Nov 2024, 20:31 BST
Wigan Athletic used Saturday’s fixture against Wycombe Wanderers to pay their respects on Remembrance Weekend.

Players, staff and supporters honoured the sacrifices made by servicemen and women from across the United Kingdom.

As a mark of respect, there was a period of silence before kick-off at the Brick Community Stadium, while the last post was also played.

Former service men and women formed a guard of honour for the players pre-game, while a local Mountain Rescue team deliver the match ball from the roof of the stadium.

.

1. Remembrance Weekend

. Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
.

2. Remembrance Weekend

. Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
.

3. Remembrance Weekend

. Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
.

4. Remembrance Weekend

. Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Wycombe WanderersUnited Kingdom
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice