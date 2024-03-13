Wigan Athletic player ratings at Wycombe - Only three '7s' on disappointing night
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic performance at Wycombe and delivers his report card...
By Paul Kendrick
Published 13th Mar 2024, 11:00 GMT
Updated 13th Mar 2024, 11:06 GMT
1. SAM TICKLE: 6
Rare blemish on the copybook ended up being decisive, but will forgive him that after the season he's had Photo: BP
2. CHARLIE HUGHES: 6
Rarely troubled by the home attack and passing was a factor especially after the break Photo: BP
3. LIAM MORRISON: 6
Restored to the starting line-up in a back three, but only lasted 45 minutes Photo: BP
4. CHARLIE GOODE: 6
Sent an early header off target but handled everything Wycombe threw at him Photo: BP