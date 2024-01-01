Wigan Athletic: Player ratings - Barnsley (a) - Late cameo enough to secure star man
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic performance at Barnsley and delivers his report card.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 1st Jan 2024, 21:46 GMT
1. SAM TICKLE: 7
Couple of important saves to keep Latics in it, and impressive distribution as ever Photo: BP
2. SEAN CLARE: 6
Boost to have him involved after suffering bang to the head against Carlisle, unlucky to be penalised for the disallowed 'goal' Photo: BP
3. CHARLIE HUGHES: 7
Couldn't get close enough to Cole for the goal, but stuck to his task against a difficult opponent Photo: BP
4. LIAM MORRISON: 7
Also given a difficult afternoon by the Tykes' goalscorer but didn't take a backward step Photo: BP