News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Scores on the doors!Scores on the doors!
Scores on the doors!

Wigan Athletic: Player ratings - Barnsley (a) - Late cameo enough to secure star man

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic performance at Barnsley and delivers his report card.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 1st Jan 2024, 21:46 GMT

Scores on the doors!

Couple of important saves to keep Latics in it, and impressive distribution as ever

1. SAM TICKLE: 7

Couple of important saves to keep Latics in it, and impressive distribution as ever Photo: BP

Photo Sales
Boost to have him involved after suffering bang to the head against Carlisle, unlucky to be penalised for the disallowed 'goal'

2. SEAN CLARE: 6

Boost to have him involved after suffering bang to the head against Carlisle, unlucky to be penalised for the disallowed 'goal' Photo: BP

Photo Sales
Couldn't get close enough to Cole for the goal, but stuck to his task against a difficult opponent

3. CHARLIE HUGHES: 7

Couldn't get close enough to Cole for the goal, but stuck to his task against a difficult opponent Photo: BP

Photo Sales
Also given a difficult afternoon by the Tykes' goalscorer but didn't take a backward step

4. LIAM MORRISON: 7

Also given a difficult afternoon by the Tykes' goalscorer but didn't take a backward step Photo: BP

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Player ratingsBarnsley