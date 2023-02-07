Wigan Athletic: Player ratings - Blackburn Rovers (a)
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic performance against Blackburn and delivers his report card...
By Paul Kendrick
12 minutes ago
Updated 7th Feb 2023, 12:16pm
1. Player ratings: Blackburn (a)
Scores on the doors!
2. BEN AMOS
7 - Brilliant early save set the tone for the evening
3. STAR MAN: MARTIN KELLY
9 - Perfect debut until his late substitution, several key interventions, fingers crossed injury not as bad as feared
4. JACK WHATMOUGH
8: Most assured performance in a while, though perhaps fortunate not to concede a stoppage-time penalty
