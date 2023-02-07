News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Athletic: Player ratings - Blackburn Rovers (a)

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic performance against Blackburn and delivers his report card...

By Paul Kendrick
12 minutes ago
Updated 7th Feb 2023, 12:16pm

1. Player ratings: Blackburn (a)

Photo: Bernard Platt

2. BEN AMOS

7 - Brilliant early save set the tone for the evening

Photo: Bernard Platt

3. STAR MAN: MARTIN KELLY

9 - Perfect debut until his late substitution, several key interventions, fingers crossed injury not as bad as feared

Photo: Bernard Platt

4. JACK WHATMOUGH

8: Most assured performance in a while, though perhaps fortunate not to concede a stoppage-time penalty

Photo: Bernard Platt

Player ratingsBlackburnBlackburn Rovers