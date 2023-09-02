News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Athletic: Player ratings - Blackpool (a)

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic performance at Blackpool and delivers his report card...
By Paul Kendrick
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 22:29 BST

Scores on the doors!

Kept Latics in it with a series of super saves that belied his age and experience. Destined for stardom

1. SAM TICKLE: 9

1. SAM TICKLE: 9

Kept Latics in it with a series of super saves that belied his age and experience. Destined for stardom

Number of games and lack of pre-season possibly catching up with him, hooked before the hour mark

2. SEAN CLARE: 6

2. SEAN CLARE: 6

Number of games and lack of pre-season possibly catching up with him, hooked before the hour mark

Recalled to the side for the suspended Charlie Hughes, not quite up his usual standards, before late injury

3. LIAM MORRISON: 6

3. LIAM MORRISON: 6

Recalled to the side for the suspended Charlie Hughes, not quite up his usual standards, before late injury

Headed over with a great chance, didn't look as comfortable as usual without Hughes alongside him

4. KELL WATTS: 6

4. KELL WATTS: 6

Headed over with a great chance, didn't look as comfortable as usual without Hughes alongside him

