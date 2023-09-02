Wigan Athletic: Player ratings - Blackpool (a)
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic performance at Blackpool and delivers his report card...
By Paul Kendrick
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 22:29 BST
1. SAM TICKLE: 9
Kept Latics in it with a series of super saves that belied his age and experience. Destined for stardom Photo: BP
2. SEAN CLARE: 6
Number of games and lack of pre-season possibly catching up with him, hooked before the hour mark Photo: BP
3. LIAM MORRISON: 6
Recalled to the side for the suspended Charlie Hughes, not quite up his usual standards, before late injury Photo: BP
4. KELL WATTS: 6
Headed over with a great chance, didn't look as comfortable as usual without Hughes alongside him Photo: BP