Wigan Athletic: Player ratings - Blackpool (h) - Super Scotty towers above the rest!

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic performance against Blackpool and delivers his report card.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 17th Mar 2024, 12:29 GMT
Updated 17th Mar 2024, 12:57 GMT

Scores on the doors!

1. Latics player ratings v Blackpool

Scores on the doors! Photo: BP

Brilliant goalkeeping in the first half prevented Seasiders taking the initiative, cleared his lines well

2. SAM TICKLE: 7

Brilliant goalkeeping in the first half prevented Seasiders taking the initiative, cleared his lines well Photo: BP

Best game in some time, won his battles and sprayed the ball around with effortless ease

3. CHARLIE HUGHES: 8

Best game in some time, won his battles and sprayed the ball around with effortless ease Photo: BP

Back to his brilliant best and seems to bring out the best in Hughes

4. JASON KERR: 8

Back to his brilliant best and seems to bring out the best in Hughes Photo: BP

