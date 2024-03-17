Wigan Athletic: Player ratings - Blackpool (h) - Super Scotty towers above the rest!
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic performance against Blackpool and delivers his report card.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 17th Mar 2024, 12:29 GMT
Updated 17th Mar 2024, 12:57 GMT
1. Latics player ratings v Blackpool
Scores on the doors! Photo: BP
2. SAM TICKLE: 7
Brilliant goalkeeping in the first half prevented Seasiders taking the initiative, cleared his lines well Photo: BP
3. CHARLIE HUGHES: 8
Best game in some time, won his battles and sprayed the ball around with effortless ease Photo: BP
4. JASON KERR: 8
Back to his brilliant best and seems to bring out the best in Hughes Photo: BP