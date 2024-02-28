News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Athletic: Player ratings - Bolton (h) - '9' mark fully deserved for stand-out stopper

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic performance against Bolton Wanderers and delivers his report card.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 28th Feb 2024, 12:49 GMT

1. Latics player ratings v Bolton

Made a string of brilliant saves, one comedy dive after Santos' late header missed, and quick to kick off the celebrations

2. SAM TICKLE: 9

Entrusted with the unfamiliar right-back role and didn't put a foot wrong in a sterling shift

3. SCOTT SMITH: 8

Hard to believe this man is only just back after missing the best part of the 14 months, imperious presence

4. JASON KERR: 8

