Wigan Athletic: Player ratings - Bolton (h) - '9' mark fully deserved for stand-out stopper
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic performance against Bolton Wanderers and delivers his report card.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 28th Feb 2024, 12:49 GMT
1. Latics player ratings v Bolton
Scores on the doors! Photo: BP
2. SAM TICKLE: 9
Made a string of brilliant saves, one comedy dive after Santos' late header missed, and quick to kick off the celebrations Photo: BP
3. SCOTT SMITH: 8
Entrusted with the unfamiliar right-back role and didn't put a foot wrong in a sterling shift Photo: BP
4. JASON KERR: 8
Hard to believe this man is only just back after missing the best part of the 14 months, imperious presence Photo: BP