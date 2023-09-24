Wigan Athletic: Player ratings - Bristol Rovers (a): Slim pickings as low marks abound
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic performance at Bristol Rovers and delivers his report card.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 24th Sep 2023, 14:11 BST
Updated 24th Sep 2023, 14:43 BST
1. SAM TICKLE: 5.5
Given a tough time by the home fans, miskick led to third goal but stuck at it and made some decent saves, workload will be of most concern Photo: BP
2. SEAN CLARE: 5
Laid on the goal for Wyke and enjoyed letting the home fans know about it, but perhaps got too bogged down with the running battle and the natives more than lapped up his substitution Photo: BP
3. CHARLIE HUGHES: 6
Led from the front on a tough afternoon, never gave up the ghost, was spurring his colleagues on even when the game had long gone Photo: BP
4. LIAM MORRISON: 4
Given a torrid afternoon by the home strikers, allowed himself to be bullied and didn't look comfortable in possession Photo: BP