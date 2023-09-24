News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Athletic: Player ratings - Bristol Rovers (a): Slim pickings as low marks abound

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic performance at Bristol Rovers and delivers his report card.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 24th Sep 2023, 14:11 BST
Updated 24th Sep 2023, 14:43 BST

Scores on the doors!

Given a tough time by the home fans, miskick led to third goal but stuck at it and made some decent saves, workload will be of most concern

1. SAM TICKLE: 5.5

Given a tough time by the home fans, miskick led to third goal but stuck at it and made some decent saves, workload will be of most concern Photo: BP

Laid on the goal for Wyke and enjoyed letting the home fans know about it, but perhaps got too bogged down with the running battle and the natives more than lapped up his substitution

2. SEAN CLARE: 5

Laid on the goal for Wyke and enjoyed letting the home fans know about it, but perhaps got too bogged down with the running battle and the natives more than lapped up his substitution Photo: BP

Led from the front on a tough afternoon, never gave up the ghost, was spurring his colleagues on even when the game had long gone

3. CHARLIE HUGHES: 6

Led from the front on a tough afternoon, never gave up the ghost, was spurring his colleagues on even when the game had long gone Photo: BP

Given a torrid afternoon by the home strikers, allowed himself to be bullied and didn't look comfortable in possession

4. LIAM MORRISON: 4

Given a torrid afternoon by the home strikers, allowed himself to be bullied and didn't look comfortable in possession Photo: BP

Related topics:Player ratingsBristol Rovers