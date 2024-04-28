Wigan Athletic: Player ratings - Bristol Rovers (h) - Senior figure saves best display of campaign til last
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic performance against Bristol Rovers and delivers his report card.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 28th Apr 2024, 14:23 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2024, 15:24 BST
1. SAM TICKLE: 6
Didn't have a save to make, only involvement was goal kicks and exchanging passes with defenders Photo: Bernard Platt
2. STEVEN SESSEGNON: 6
Has finished the season well and will be a big asset next season Photo: Bernard Platt
3. CHARLIE HUGHES: 7
Completely untroubled by the Rovers attack, sprayed the ball around as usual Photo: Bernard Platt
4. LIAM MORRISON: 6
Again looked more than comfortable alongside Hughes for the first half Photo: Bernard Platt