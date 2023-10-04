Wigan Athletic: Player ratings - Burton (a): Three 7s vying for star man on an off night in the East Midlands
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic performance at Burton and delivers his report card.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 4th Oct 2023, 12:23 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 12:32 BST
1. SAM TICKLE: 6
Made some good saves, only beaten by a snapshot following a mistake and a penalty Photo: BP
2. CHARLIE HUGHES: 7
Defended solidly and popped up with a cracking goal to put Latics ahead Photo: BP
3. KELL WATTS: 6
Involved in late drama as with his previous visit to Burton, looked to be fouled for the penalty incident but arm was also in a strange position Photo: BP
4. OMAR REKIK: 6
Another positional switch and was functional rather than spectacular Photo: BP