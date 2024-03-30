Wigan Athletic: Player ratings - Burton (h) - Couple of '8's from Academy stars lead the way

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic performance against Burton and delivers his report card.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 30th Mar 2024, 15:05 GMT

Scores on the doors!

Singled out by his manager after the game for his 'match-changing' moments

1. SAM TICKLE: 8

Return to the side didn't last as long as he'd have liked

2. SEAN CLARE: 6

Regulation display at the back, including a sublime through ball in the second half

3. CHARLIE HUGHES: 7

One of his best games for Latics, won everything in the air

4. CHARLIE GOODE: 7

