Wigan Athletic: Player ratings - Burton (h) - Couple of '8's from Academy stars lead the way
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic performance against Burton and delivers his report card.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 30th Mar 2024, 15:05 GMT
1. SAM TICKLE: 8
Singled out by his manager after the game for his 'match-changing' moments Photo: BP
2. SEAN CLARE: 6
Return to the side didn't last as long as he'd have liked Photo: BP
3. CHARLIE HUGHES: 7
Regulation display at the back, including a sublime through ball in the second half Photo: BP
4. CHARLIE GOODE: 7
One of his best games for Latics, won everything in the air Photo: BP