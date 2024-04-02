Wigan Athletic: Player ratings - Cambridge (a) - Solitary '7' stands out, which tells the story
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic performance at Cambridge and delivers his report card.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 13:28 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2024, 13:53 BST
1. LATICS PLAYER RATINGS V CAMBRIDGE
Scores on the doors Photo: BP
2. SAM TICKLE: 6
Hardly had a meaningful touch of the ball aside from the three goals, as Cambridge were clinical Photo: BP
3. JASON KERR: 6
Not his most assured game on his return to the side Photo: BP
4. CHARLIE HUGHES: 5
Found the home strike force tough to contain, couldn't prevent 'his man' scoring the first two goals Photo: BP