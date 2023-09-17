Wigan Athletic: Player ratings - Cambridge United (h): Quartet of ‘8’s vying for star man
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic performance against Cambridge United and delivers his report card.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 17th Sep 2023, 12:48 BST
1. SAM TICKLE: 6
Barely had a shot to save thanks to the wall in front, no chance for the penalty Photo: BP
2. SEAN CLARE: 8
Arguably his best game in a Latics shirt, benefitted from the break to recharge batteries after no pre-season Photo: BP
3. CHARLIE HUGHES: 8
Handed the captain's armband at 19, a rock on his return from suspension, and a hand in both goals with his passing accuracy Photo: BP
4. OMAR REKIK: 7
Slotted in at left-back after little football of late and didn't put a foot wrong until his substitution Photo: BP