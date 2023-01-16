Wigan Athletic: Player ratings - Cardiff City (a)
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic performance at Cardiff and delivers his report card...
By Paul Kendrick
24 minutes ago
Updated 16th Jan 2023, 2:17pm
1. Scores on the doors!
Photo: Bernard Platt
2. Ben Amos
6 - Kept his place after last week's FA Cup start, one or two hairy moments were hopefully only signs of ring rust
Photo: Bernard Platt
3. Charlie Hughes
STAR MAN 8 - Looks every inch a first-teamer rather than an Academy graduate in at the deep end, one of the big plusses of the campaign
Photo: Bernard Platt
4. Steven Caulker
8 - Handed a surprise debut but didn't put a foot wrong, could be the most important January acquisition on this form
Photo: Bernard Platt