Wigan Athletic: Player ratings - Cardiff City (a)

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic performance at Cardiff and delivers his report card...

By Paul Kendrick
24 minutes ago
Updated 16th Jan 2023, 2:17pm

Scores on the doors!

...

Photo: Bernard Platt

2. Ben Amos

6 - Kept his place after last week's FA Cup start, one or two hairy moments were hopefully only signs of ring rust

Photo: Bernard Platt

3. Charlie Hughes

STAR MAN 8 - Looks every inch a first-teamer rather than an Academy graduate in at the deep end, one of the big plusses of the campaign

Photo: Bernard Platt

4. Steven Caulker

8 - Handed a surprise debut but didn't put a foot wrong, could be the most important January acquisition on this form

Photo: Bernard Platt

Player ratingsCardiff CityCardiff