Wigan Athletic: Player ratings - Carlisle United (h): Midfield partners vie for starman
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic performance against Carlisle United and delivers his report card.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 30th Dec 2023, 11:58 GMT
Updated 30th Dec 2023, 12:21 GMT
1. SAM TICKLE: 6
There when Latics needed him but hardly called into action due to good defending and poor finishing Photo: BP
2. SEAN CLARE: 6
Looked more at ease back out on the right-hand side before worrying late bang to the head Photo: BP
3. CHARLIE HUGHES: 7
Regulation display from the young man who rarely puts a foot wrong Photo: BP
4. LIAM MORRISON: 8
Defended well and was a huge threat in the opposition box, scoring from close range after earlier hitting the post Photo: BP