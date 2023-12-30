News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Athletic: Player ratings - Carlisle United (h): Midfield partners vie for starman

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic performance against Carlisle United and delivers his report card.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 30th Dec 2023, 11:58 GMT
Updated 30th Dec 2023, 12:21 GMT

There when Latics needed him but hardly called into action due to good defending and poor finishing

1. SAM TICKLE: 6

There when Latics needed him but hardly called into action due to good defending and poor finishing Photo: BP

Looked more at ease back out on the right-hand side before worrying late bang to the head

2. SEAN CLARE: 6

Looked more at ease back out on the right-hand side before worrying late bang to the head Photo: BP

Regulation display from the young man who rarely puts a foot wrong

3. CHARLIE HUGHES: 7

Regulation display from the young man who rarely puts a foot wrong Photo: BP

Defended well and was a huge threat in the opposition box, scoring from close range after earlier hitting the post

4. LIAM MORRISON: 8

Defended well and was a huge threat in the opposition box, scoring from close range after earlier hitting the post Photo: BP

