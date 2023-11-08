Wigan Athletic: Player ratings - Charlton (h): Four 8s as Tics in 7th heaven after making it 5 wins in 6
By Paul Kendrick
Published 8th Nov 2023, 12:55 GMT
1. SAM TICKLE: 7
Couple of massive saves when called upon, used the ball well, and safe all night
2. OMAR REKIK: 7
One of his best games for Latics, kept things tight down the right-hand side
3. CHARLIE HUGHES: 7
Superhuman block in the second half at a time when Posh were the likelier winners
4. LIAM MORRISON: 7
Rock solid again alongside Hughes