Wigan Athletic: Player ratings - Charlton (h): Slim pickings as subs lead the way
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic performance against Charlton and delivers his report card.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 1st Nov 2023, 13:13 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 13:41 GMT
1. SAM TICKLE: 6
Made several fine saves but noticeably angry on numerous occasions at the amount of shots being allowed Photo: BP
2. SEAN CLARE: 5
Switched to right-back and found it tough against his old side Photo: BP
3. CHARLIE HUGHES: 5
Fighting a losing battle against a strong tide in the first half, tried to add weight to the attack after the break Photo: BP
4. LIAM MORRISON: 5
Toughest shift by far since he regained his place in the side Photo: BP