Wigan Athletic: Player ratings - Charlton (h): Slim pickings as subs lead the way

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic performance against Charlton and delivers his report card.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 1st Nov 2023, 13:13 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 13:41 GMT

Scores on the doors

Made several fine saves but noticeably angry on numerous occasions at the amount of shots being allowed

1. SAM TICKLE: 6

Made several fine saves but noticeably angry on numerous occasions at the amount of shots being allowed Photo: BP

Switched to right-back and found it tough against his old side

2. SEAN CLARE: 5

Switched to right-back and found it tough against his old side Photo: BP

Fighting a losing battle against a strong tide in the first half, tried to add weight to the attack after the break

3. CHARLIE HUGHES: 5

Fighting a losing battle against a strong tide in the first half, tried to add weight to the attack after the break Photo: BP

Toughest shift by far since he regained his place in the side

4. LIAM MORRISON: 5

Toughest shift by far since he regained his place in the side Photo: BP

