Wigan Athletic: Player ratings - Cheltenham (a): Academy duo only stand-outs on disappointing day
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic performance at Cheltenham and delivers his report card.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 12th Nov 2023, 18:45 GMT
1. SAM TICKLE: 7
Safe as houses again and only beaten from the penalty spot Photo: BP
2. STEVEN SESSEGNON: 5
Forced off midway through the first half and fingers crossed it's not serious Photo: BP
3. CHARLIE HUGHES: 7
Celebrated his maiden England call-up with another mature display Photo: BP
4. LIAM MORRISON: 6
Steady display alongside Hughes Photo: BP