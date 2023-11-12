News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Wigan Athletic: Player ratings - Cheltenham (a): Academy duo only stand-outs on disappointing day

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic performance at Cheltenham and delivers his report card.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 12th Nov 2023, 18:45 GMT

Scores on the doors!

Safe as houses again and only beaten from the penalty spot

1. SAM TICKLE: 7

Safe as houses again and only beaten from the penalty spot Photo: BP

Photo Sales
Forced off midway through the first half and fingers crossed it's not serious

2. STEVEN SESSEGNON: 5

Forced off midway through the first half and fingers crossed it's not serious Photo: BP

Photo Sales
Celebrated his maiden England call-up with another mature display

3. CHARLIE HUGHES: 7

Celebrated his maiden England call-up with another mature display Photo: BP

Photo Sales
Steady display alongside Hughes

4. LIAM MORRISON: 6

Steady display alongside Hughes Photo: BP

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Player ratings