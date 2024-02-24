Wigan Athletic: Player ratings - Cheltenham (h) - Two '7s' lead the way on a low-scoring night
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic performance against Cheltenham and delivers his report card.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 24th Feb 2024, 11:40 GMT
1. SAM TICKLE: 6
Barely had anything to do after the goal, with Cheltenham seeing so little of the ball Photo: BP
2. CHARLIE HUGHES: 6
Was always looking for the crossfield pass and and tried to put balls into the Cheltenham box Photo: BP
3. JASON KERR: 6
Solid and steady as he finds his feet back in the side Photo: BP
4. LUKE CHAMBERS: 7
Deserved his somewhat fortuitous goal with another fine display Photo: BP