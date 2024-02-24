News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Athletic: Player ratings - Cheltenham (h) - Two '7s' lead the way on a low-scoring night

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic performance against Cheltenham and delivers his report card.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 24th Feb 2024, 11:40 GMT

Scores on the doors!

Barely had anything to do after the goal, with Cheltenham seeing so little of the ball

1. SAM TICKLE: 6

Barely had anything to do after the goal, with Cheltenham seeing so little of the ball

Was always looking for the crossfield pass and and tried to put balls into the Cheltenham box

2. CHARLIE HUGHES: 6

Was always looking for the crossfield pass and and tried to put balls into the Cheltenham box

Solid and steady as he finds his feet back in the side

3. JASON KERR: 6

Solid and steady as he finds his feet back in the side

Deserved his somewhat fortuitous goal with another fine display

4. LUKE CHAMBERS: 7

Deserved his somewhat fortuitous goal with another fine display

