Wigan Athletic: Player ratings - Derby County (a) - A host of 7s and 8s...and even a 9!

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic performance at Derby and delivers his report card.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 7th Aug 2023, 13:03 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 13:19 BST

Showed maturity and composure beyond his years to keep the Rams out on only his second league start. Destined for the top.

1. SAM TICKLE: 8

Showed maturity and composure beyond his years to keep the Rams out on only his second league start. Destined for the top. Photo: BP

Surprise inclusion having only trained for a few days after recovering from injury, but showed why the manager was so keen to bring him in

2. SEAN CLARE: 7

Surprise inclusion having only trained for a few days after recovering from injury, but showed why the manager was so keen to bring him in Photo: BP

This time last year, precious few outside Wigan would have heard of this lad. Well they have now, for performances like this

3. CHARLIE HUGHES: 8

This time last year, precious few outside Wigan would have heard of this lad. Well they have now, for performances like this Photo: BP

Hard to believe this was the Scotland Youth international first professional start

4. LIAM MORRISON: 7

Hard to believe this was the Scotland Youth international first professional start Photo: BP

