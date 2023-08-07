Wigan Athletic: Player ratings - Derby County (a) - A host of 7s and 8s...and even a 9!
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic performance at Derby and delivers his report card.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 7th Aug 2023, 13:03 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 13:19 BST
1. SAM TICKLE: 8
Showed maturity and composure beyond his years to keep the Rams out on only his second league start. Destined for the top. Photo: BP
2. SEAN CLARE: 7
Surprise inclusion having only trained for a few days after recovering from injury, but showed why the manager was so keen to bring him in Photo: BP
3. CHARLIE HUGHES: 8
This time last year, precious few outside Wigan would have heard of this lad. Well they have now, for performances like this Photo: BP
4. LIAM MORRISON: 7
Hard to believe this was the Scotland Youth international first professional start Photo: BP