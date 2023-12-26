News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Athletic: Player ratings - Derby County (h): Mr Consistency takes star man again

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic performance against Derby County and delivers his report card.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 26th Dec 2023, 20:58 GMT
Updated 26th Dec 2023, 21:05 GMT

Scores on the doors!

String of brilliant saves that kept Latics in it longer than they might have otherwise been, stand-out performer again

1. SAM TICKLE: 8

String of brilliant saves that kept Latics in it longer than they might have otherwise been, stand-out performer again Photo: BP

Rarely looked at ease and almost gifted Derby a second goal but for Tickle bailing him out

2. SEAN CLARE: 4

Rarely looked at ease and almost gifted Derby a second goal but for Tickle bailing him out Photo: BP

Welcome return after illness but unable to inspire the side out of their rut

3. CHARLIE HUGHES: 6

Welcome return after illness but unable to inspire the side out of their rut Photo: BP

Did okay but beaten in the air for the winning goal

4. LIAM MORRISON: 5

Did okay but beaten in the air for the winning goal Photo: BP

