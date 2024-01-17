Wigan Athletic: Player ratings - Doncaster Rovers (a) - Fit-again star the only positive on a disappointing night
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic performance at Doncaster Rovers and delivers his report card.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 17th Jan 2024, 12:38 GMT
1. BEN AMOS: 6
Surprise choice in between the sticks and did okay, unable to work his magic in the penalty shoot-out Photo: BP
2. SEAN CLARE: 7
Set up the goal for Charlie Wyke with a pinpoint cross from the right and defended well Photo: BP
3. CHARLIE HUGHES: 6
One or two uncharacteristically shaky moments from Mr Consistency, missed from the spot Photo: BP
4. JASON KERR: 7
The undoubted positive of the night, great to see him back after 14 months out, understandably a bit rusty but something to build on Photo: BP