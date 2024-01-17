News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Scores on the doors!Scores on the doors!
Scores on the doors!

Wigan Athletic: Player ratings - Doncaster Rovers (a) - Fit-again star the only positive on a disappointing night

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic performance at Doncaster Rovers and delivers his report card.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 17th Jan 2024, 12:38 GMT

Scores on the doors!

Surprise choice in between the sticks and did okay, unable to work his magic in the penalty shoot-out

1. BEN AMOS: 6

Surprise choice in between the sticks and did okay, unable to work his magic in the penalty shoot-out Photo: BP

Photo Sales
Set up the goal for Charlie Wyke with a pinpoint cross from the right and defended well

2. SEAN CLARE: 7

Set up the goal for Charlie Wyke with a pinpoint cross from the right and defended well Photo: BP

Photo Sales
One or two uncharacteristically shaky moments from Mr Consistency, missed from the spot

3. CHARLIE HUGHES: 6

One or two uncharacteristically shaky moments from Mr Consistency, missed from the spot Photo: BP

Photo Sales
The undoubted positive of the night, great to see him back after 14 months out, understandably a bit rusty but something to build on

4. JASON KERR: 7

The undoubted positive of the night, great to see him back after 14 months out, understandably a bit rusty but something to build on Photo: BP

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Player ratingsDoncaster Rovers