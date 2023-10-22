News you can trust since 1853
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave

Wigan Athletic: Player ratings - Exeter (a): Three 8s as defensive effort stands out

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic performance at Exeter and delivers his report card.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 11:26 BST

Scores on the doors!

Safe handling throughout but earned his corn in stoppage-time with three outstanding saves to keep the hosts out

1. SAM TICKLE: 8

Safe handling throughout but earned his corn in stoppage-time with three outstanding saves to keep the hosts out Photo: BP

One of his best games for Latics, tucked into the back three he was solid and used the ball well

2. SEAN CLARE: 7

One of his best games for Latics, tucked into the back three he was solid and used the ball well Photo: BP

Didn't stand out as much as usual, probably due to others around stepping up to the plate

3. CHARLIE HUGHES: 7

Didn't stand out as much as usual, probably due to others around stepping up to the plate Photo: BP

Restored to the side and produced probably his most impressive display, almost scored too but for a great block

4. LIAM MORRISON: 8

Restored to the side and produced probably his most impressive display, almost scored too but for a great block Photo: BP

