Wigan Athletic: Player ratings - Exeter (h) - New-boy makes immediate impression off the bench
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic performance against Exeter and delivers his report card.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 12th Feb 2024, 14:03 GMT
Updated 12th Feb 2024, 14:05 GMT
1. Latics player ratings v Exeter
2. SAM TICKLE: 6
Didn't have much chance with either goal following huge deflections Photo: BP
3. CHARLIE HUGHES: 7
Defended strongly and his long passes were again a huge positive Photo: BP
4. CHARLIE GOODE: 6
Unfortunate role in Exeter's opening goal after Eisa's shot took a crucial deflection off him Photo: BP