News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Wigan Athletic: Player ratings - Exeter (h) - New-boy makes immediate impression off the bench

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic performance against Exeter and delivers his report card.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 12th Feb 2024, 14:03 GMT
Updated 12th Feb 2024, 14:05 GMT

Scores on the doors!

Scores on the doors!

1. Latics player ratings v Exeter

Scores on the doors! Photo: BP

Photo Sales
Didn't have much chance with either goal following huge deflections

2. SAM TICKLE: 6

Didn't have much chance with either goal following huge deflections Photo: BP

Photo Sales
Defended strongly and his long passes were again a huge positive

3. CHARLIE HUGHES: 7

Defended strongly and his long passes were again a huge positive Photo: BP

Photo Sales
Unfortunate role in Exeter's opening goal after Eisa's shot took a crucial deflection off him

4. CHARLIE GOODE: 6

Unfortunate role in Exeter's opening goal after Eisa's shot took a crucial deflection off him Photo: BP

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Player ratings