Wigan Athletic: Player ratings - Fleetwood (a) - Three '7s' but mostly below-par marks on a sorry day
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic performance at Fleetwood and delivers his report card.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 21:37 GMT
1. LATICS PLAYER RATINGS V FLEETWOOD!
Scores on the doors! Photo: BP
2. SAM TICKLE: 6
Safe handling and decent distribution, conceded four through not much fault of his own Photo: BP
3. SEAN CLARE: 5
Not the return to the side after suspension he would have wanted Photo: BP
4. JASON KERR: 5
Toughest run-out since his comeback from injury, subbed after the fourth goal - scored by his man Photo: BP