News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Wigan Athletic: Player ratings - Fleetwood (a) - Three '7s' but mostly below-par marks on a sorry day

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic performance at Fleetwood and delivers his report card.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 21:37 GMT

Scores on the doors

Scores on the doors!

1. LATICS PLAYER RATINGS V FLEETWOOD!

Scores on the doors! Photo: BP

Photo Sales
Safe handling and decent distribution, conceded four through not much fault of his own

2. SAM TICKLE: 6

Safe handling and decent distribution, conceded four through not much fault of his own Photo: BP

Photo Sales
Not the return to the side after suspension he would have wanted

3. SEAN CLARE: 5

Not the return to the side after suspension he would have wanted Photo: BP

Photo Sales
Toughest run-out since his comeback from injury, subbed after the fourth goal - scored by his man

4. JASON KERR: 5

Toughest run-out since his comeback from injury, subbed after the fourth goal - scored by his man Photo: BP

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Player ratingsFleetwood