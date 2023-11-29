Wigan Athletic: Player ratings - Fleetwood (h): Hat-trick of seasonal high marks as Tics triumph
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic performance against Fleetwood and delivers his report card.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 29th Nov 2023, 12:48 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 12:59 GMT
1. SAM TICKLE: 6
Couple of routine saves but virtually a 'night off' for the Young England star Photo: BP
2. SEAN CLARE: 7
Made an impact on his return to the side, capped with his first goal for the club Photo: BP
3. CHARLIE HUGHES: 6
Rarely had to get out of first gear as those in front took centre stage Photo: BP
4. OMAR REKIK: 6
Comfortable night at the heart of the defence Photo: BP