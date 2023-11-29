News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Scores on the doors!Scores on the doors!
Scores on the doors!

Wigan Athletic: Player ratings - Fleetwood (h): Hat-trick of seasonal high marks as Tics triumph

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic performance against Fleetwood and delivers his report card.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 29th Nov 2023, 12:48 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 12:59 GMT

Scores on the doors!

Couple of routine saves but virtually a 'night off' for the Young England star

1. SAM TICKLE: 6

Couple of routine saves but virtually a 'night off' for the Young England star Photo: BP

Photo Sales
Made an impact on his return to the side, capped with his first goal for the club

2. SEAN CLARE: 7

Made an impact on his return to the side, capped with his first goal for the club Photo: BP

Photo Sales
Rarely had to get out of first gear as those in front took centre stage

3. CHARLIE HUGHES: 6

Rarely had to get out of first gear as those in front took centre stage Photo: BP

Photo Sales
Comfortable night at the heart of the defence

4. OMAR REKIK: 6

Comfortable night at the heart of the defence Photo: BP

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Player ratingsFleetwoodTICs