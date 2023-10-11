Wigan Athletic: Player ratings - Fleetwood (h): Three attacking stand-outs in game of two halves
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic performance against Fleetwood and delivers his report card.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 11th Oct 2023, 11:04 BST
1. BEN AMOS: 6
Handed a first appearance of the season and made some fine saves to keep Latics in it, before being subbed at the break Photo: BP
2. SEAN CLARE: 5
Had a tough time down his flank before being switched inside after the reshuffle, scored in the shoot-out Photo: BP
3. CHARLIE HUGHES: 6
Fleetwood forwards made it a difficult night but stuck to his task, scored in the shoot-out Photo: BP
4. KELL WATTS: 5
Made way at the interval as part of the reshuffle after a collectively poor 45 Photo: BP