Wigan Athletic: Player ratings - Fleetwood (h): Three attacking stand-outs in game of two halves

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic performance against Fleetwood and delivers his report card.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 11th Oct 2023, 11:04 BST

Scores on the doors!

Handed a first appearance of the season and made some fine saves to keep Latics in it, before being subbed at the break

1. BEN AMOS: 6

Handed a first appearance of the season and made some fine saves to keep Latics in it, before being subbed at the break Photo: BP

Had a tough time down his flank before being switched inside after the reshuffle, scored in the shoot-out

2. SEAN CLARE: 5

Had a tough time down his flank before being switched inside after the reshuffle, scored in the shoot-out Photo: BP

Fleetwood forwards made it a difficult night but stuck to his task, scored in the shoot-out

3. CHARLIE HUGHES: 6

Fleetwood forwards made it a difficult night but stuck to his task, scored in the shoot-out Photo: BP

Made way at the interval as part of the reshuffle after a collectively poor 45

4. KELL WATTS: 5

Made way at the interval as part of the reshuffle after a collectively poor 45 Photo: BP

Related topics:Player ratingsFleetwood