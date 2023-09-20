News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Athletic: Player ratings - Leicester City Under-21s (h): Couple of 8s pipped by an 8.5 as Tics run riot

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic performance against Leicester City Under-21s and delivers his report card.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 20th Sep 2023, 12:09 BST

Scores on the doors!

Didn't have anything to do apart from the goal, which not many goalkeepers on the planet would have got near

1. SAM TICKLE: 6

Didn't have anything to do apart from the goal, which not many goalkeepers on the planet would have got near Photo: BP

Playing out of position at right-back, but drove the side forward from the off, got into attacking positions all evening and crossed well

2. SCOTT SMITH: 8

Playing out of position at right-back, but drove the side forward from the off, got into attacking positions all evening and crossed well Photo: BP

Commanded the backline and again and laid on Lang's goal to the delight - and relief - of his colleague

3. CHARLIE HUGHES: 7

Commanded the backline and again and laid on Lang's goal to the delight - and relief - of his colleague Photo: BP

Found it tough going in the first half, gave the ball away cheaply for the Leicester goal and didn't reappear after the break

4. LIAM MORRISON: 5

Found it tough going in the first half, gave the ball away cheaply for the Leicester goal and didn't reappear after the break Photo: BP

