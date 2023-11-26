News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Athletic: Player ratings - Leyton Orient (a): Toughest day yet for youngsters as experience key

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic performance at Leyton Orient and delivers his report card.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 26th Nov 2023, 15:46 GMT

Couple of very important saves and distribution was of his usual high standard

1. SAM TICKLE: 7

Couple of very important saves and distribution was of his usual high standard

One of his best games for the club, got forward well

2. OMAR REKIK: 6

One of his best games for the club, got forward well

Probably the toughest test of his career so far, but will only benefit from it

3. CHARLIE HUGHES: 5

Probably the toughest test of his career so far, but will only benefit from it

Stood strong in the face of concerted pressure on his return to the backline

4. KELL WATTS: 6

Stood strong in the face of concerted pressure on his return to the backline

