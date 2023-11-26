Wigan Athletic: Player ratings - Leyton Orient (a): Toughest day yet for youngsters as experience key
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic performance at Leyton Orient and delivers his report card.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 26th Nov 2023, 15:46 GMT
1. SAM TICKLE: 7
Couple of very important saves and distribution was of his usual high standard Photo: BP
2. OMAR REKIK: 6
One of his best games for the club, got forward well Photo: BP
3. CHARLIE HUGHES: 5
Probably the toughest test of his career so far, but will only benefit from it Photo: BP
4. KELL WATTS: 6
Stood strong in the face of concerted pressure on his return to the backline Photo: BP