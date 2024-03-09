Wigan Athletic: Player ratings - Leyton Orient (h) - Wing duo head and shoulders above the rest
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic performance against Leyton Orient and delivers his report card.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 9th Mar 2024, 22:04 GMT
1. LATICS PLAYER RATINGS V LEYTON ORIENT!
Scores on the doors! Photo: Bernard Platt
2. SAM TICKLE: 6
Didn't have a great deal to do but collected a seventh home league clean sheet in his last 11 matches, also annoyed the opposition manager with his time-wasting which was another plus Photo: BP
3. SCOTT SMITH: 6
Preferred to Sean Clare on merit and put his customary busy shift in at right-back Photo: BP
4. CHARLIE HUGHES: 7
Dominated the Orient frontmen and looked to get Latics moving forward as often as possible Photo: BP