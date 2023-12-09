Wigan Athletic: Player ratings - Lincoln City (h): Academy products lead the way again with 7s
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic performance against Lincoln City and delivers his report card.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 9th Dec 2023, 20:45 GMT
Updated 9th Dec 2023, 21:12 GMT
1. SAM TICKLE: 6
Easily saved the only shot on target from either side, could have taken a deckchair out with him Photo: BP
2. CHARLIE HUGHES: 7
Solid performance at the back and again led the way for others to follow Photo: BP
3. LIAM MORRISON: 6
Second successive clean sheet since his return to the side Photo: BP
4. KELL WATTS: 6
Did okay as the third centre-back before being replaced in the reshuffle Photo: BP